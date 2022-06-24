UEFA blocks Sheriff hosting European games in Transnistria

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The latest fallout for soccer from Russia’s war on Ukraine sees UEFA block Sheriff Tiraspol from hosting European games in its breakaway home region in Moldova. Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk came to play Sheriff in Champions League games last season in Transnistria region that borders Ukraine. But the club cannot host Bosnian champion Zrinjski on July 13 for a Champions League qualifying game. UEFA cites “the large-scale military escalation” in Transnistria during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sheriff also has longstanding business and political ties to Russia.