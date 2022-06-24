Skip to Content
UAB’s Bill Clark announces retirement, needs back surgery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB coach Bill Clark is retiring because of chronic back problems after leading the program back from a shutdown to two Conference USA titles. Clark announced his decision on Twitter after informing the team, saying he needed spinal fusion surgery. The 53-year-old Clark didn’t rule out a return to coaching but said his focus is on the team and getting well. Clark went 49-26 in six seasons. He stayed put during a two-year hiatus after the university shut down the program, citing financial reasons. The Blazers returned to the field in 2017 and won 19 games over the next two seasons.

