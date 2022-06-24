Stenhouse signs multi-year contract extension with JTG

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for JTG Daugherty Racing. He made the announcement at Nashville Superspeedway, a de facto home NASCAR track for the native of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Since taking over the No. 47 Chevrolet at the start of the 2020 season, Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 pole in his first race and has collected 26 top-15 finishes. Stenhouse heads into Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway ranked 24th in the Cup standings with five top-10 finishes. He finished a season-best second at Dover in May.