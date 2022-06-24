Seminoles hire away Link Jarrett after Notre Dame’s CWS run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Link Jarrett is the new head baseball coach at Florida State. The school announced his hiring three days after his three-year run as Notre Dame coach ended in the College World Series. Jarrett was national coach of the year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after he led the Irish to a 41-win season and their first CWS appearance in 20 years. The move was anticipated. Jarrett is a Tallahassee native, FSU graduate and two-time All-America shortstop for the Seminoles. He’ll be introduced at a news conference Monday. He replaces Mike Martin Jr., who was fired two weeks ago.