Ryder Cup redux: Harrington leads Stricker in US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker are going at it again. This time, they get to decide it with their own golf shots. The Ryder Cup captains from Whistling Straits last September are in the final group going into the weekend at the U.S. Senior Open. Harrington was bogey-free for a 65 at Saucon Valley. He has a one-shot lead over Stricker, who birdied his last three holes for a 69. The weekend will not include Bernhard Langer. The 64-year-old German great missed the cut for the first time in 14 years playing the senior majors.