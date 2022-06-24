Ryan Preece makes it 2 for 2 at Nashville in NASCAR Trucks

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Preece won for the second straight year at Nashville Superspeedway and gave David Gilliland Racing its second consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night. Preece moved ahead on the final restart with nine laps left and held off fellow Ford driver Zane Smith. The 31-year-old Preece, from Berlin, Connecticut, is a reserve driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s racing a limited schedule in NASCAR’s top three series. He has made only eight career Truck starts, winning both of the series’ events — and the guitar trophies — on the 1.33-mile oval. He also has won twice on the Xfinity Series. Smith leads the series standings, 21 points ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.