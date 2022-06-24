NYRA announces purse increases for Saratoga summer meet

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has increased purses by $1.6 million for the upcoming summer meet at Saratoga Race Course. The NYRA announced the increases on Friday for the meet that runs from July 14-Sept. 5. Thoroughbred horses are currently racing at Belmont Park. The increases will range from $3,000 per race to $20,000 depending on the conditions of the race. The highlights of the meet are the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on Aug. 27 and the $1 million Whitney on Aug. 6. The meet will feature 77 stakes worth $22.6 million in total purses.