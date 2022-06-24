Li keeps lead, Fox surges at BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong has kept his one-stroke lead at the BMW International Open and Ryan Fox has moved up to second with a strong round of 8-under 64 in Munich. Li’s 5-under 67 wasn’t quite the spectacular 10 under from the day before. It still came with plenty of drama, including an eagle on the par-five sixth for the second day in a row, plus four birdies and two bogeys on the other holes of the front nine. Fox completed another bogey-free round after a three-hour interruption because of lightning. He eagled the sixth like Li did. Two shots behind Fox on 12 under was Daan Huizing of the Netherlands, who carded a 69 after his opening 63. Jordan Smith of England and Thomas Pieters of Belgium were tied for fourth on 11 under, four off the pace.