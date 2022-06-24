Ledecky stretches 22-medal record at worlds with 800 title

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky has extended her record haul of medals from the world swimming championships to 22 with her latest 800-meter freestyle win. Ledecky clocked 8:08.04 to win the event for the eighth consecutive time at a worlds or Olympic Games. It’s her 19th gold at a worlds and her fourth this week. She helped the United States win the 4×200 freestyle relay final on Wednesday, two days after she won the 1,500 freestyle, which came two days after she won the 400 freestyle on the first day of racing in Budapest. Ledecky has the most medals for a female swimmer in world championships history. Only Michael Phelps has more.