Ledecky grabs another gold, Aussies set record at worlds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky has extended her record haul of medals and Australia has set a world record in the mixed 4×100 meters freestyle final at the world swimming championships in Budapest. American star Ledecky won the 800 freestyle final for the fifth time at the worlds to seal her fourth consecutive 400/800/1,500 triple at the event. Australia’s mixed relay team shaved two-hundredths of a second off the Americans’ record from the 2019 worlds. Ben Proud won Britain’s first gold of the championships in the men’s 50 freestyle. Sarah Sjöström won her fourth consecutive 50 butterfly title, and Kristóf Milák added the 200 butterfly to his 100 title.