LEADING OFF: Cole leads Yanks against ex-Astros teamamtes

By The Associated Press

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces his former team when New York hosts the Houston Astros in the third game of a four-game series between the American League’s top two teams. Cole went 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA in 65 starts for Houston from 2018-19 before signing a $324 million, nine-year contract with New York. He made two All-Star teams with the Astros and helped them reach the World Series in 2019, when he led the majors with 326 strikeouts and finished second in AL Cy Young Award balloting. He’s faced Houston twice since leaving, including a three-hit shutout on the road last season.