Kerley, Jefferson win at the US outdoor championships

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley won the 100 meters at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships Friday night. Kerley crossed the line in 9.77 seconds, followed by Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell. All three earned spots on the U.S. team for world outdoor championships in Eugene next month. Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina, who finished eighth in the 100 at this year’s NCAA outdoor championships, edged Aleia Hobbs in the women’s event.