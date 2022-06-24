Judge, Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoid hearing

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contrtact, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Judge can make an additional $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP. He is in the middle of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games for the major league-leading Yankees. He hit a game-winning RBI single during New York’s 7-6 victory over Houston on Thursday night.