European tour bans LIV golfers from Scottish Open

MUNICH (AP) — The European tour says players who competed in the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series will not be allowed to play in the Scottish Open and two other upcoming tournaments. The tour says any players who took part in the inaugural LIV event in England this month have been suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. All three events are co-sanctioned by the European tour and the PGA. They were also fined $120,000. The European tour says there could be “further sanctions” if the players continue to compete in LIV without authorization.