Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:04 AM

Defending champion Milan to open Serie A against Udinese

KION 2020

MILAN (AP) — Defending Serie A champion AC Milan will open the season at home against Udinese. Runner-up Inter Milan visits newly-promoted Lecce on the opening day, Juventus hosts Sassuolo and Napoli visits Hellas Verona. The season starts the weekend of Aug. 13. There will be a lengthy pause because of the World Cup in Qatar and the traditional Christmas break. There will be no Serie A soccer between Nov. 13 and Jan. 4. The season ends at the start of June for the first time since 2001.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content