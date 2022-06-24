Chun shoots 69 to lead by 6 at Women’s PGA Championship

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun shot a 3-under 69 to lead by six strokes after the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship. Chun led by five after the first round, equaling the biggest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s major championships. The Congressional Country Club course was a bit more forgiving Friday. She began with three birdies in the first five holes, but bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 kept her from pulling away further. Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho were second.