Canadian swimmers enjoying best ever world championships

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Canadian swimmers are enjoying their most successful world swimming championships ever in Budapest this week. Golds for the remarkable Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse are the prize jewels in a nine-medal haul for Canada so far. Only the Americans and Australians had claimed more ahead of the final day of racing at Duna Arena on Saturday. Canadian swimmer Josh Liendo says the team is building momentum and looking forward to next year and then the Olympics. Canadian success in the pool is not a lucky accident. Swimming Canada’s high-performance director John Atkinson says the key is identifying the right targets – and patience.