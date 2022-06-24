AP source: Chicago aims for Canadiens assistant Richardson

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are nearing a deal with Luke Richardson to become their next coach, turning to the former NHL defenseman to help lead their already painful rebuilding process. Richardson and the Blackhawks are working on a contract, according to a person familiar with the talks, and the move could be finalized as soon as next week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been completed. Richardson, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, was an assistant on Montreal’s coaching staff for the previous four seasons.