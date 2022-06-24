AlphaTauri says driver Pierre Gasly staying through 2023

FAENZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One driver Pierre Gasly will stay with AlphaTauri through 2023. The announcement confirms team principal Franz Tost’s pledge at the Canadian Grand Prix that the 26-year-old Frenchman would “100%” be back next season. Gasly’s future with the team didn’t seem as certain two weeks ago when he had stressed he wants to race for wins and not just points. That led to speculation Gasly could try to break free from Red Bull. Red Bull has backed him for most of his career but does not have an open F1 seat after extending the contract of Sergio Perez.