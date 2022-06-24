Alex Bowman seeks big Nashville weekend for sponsor Ally

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Bowman felt he underperformed last year when NASCAR brought the Cup Series back to the Nashville area for the first time in 37 years. He finished 14th but his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson won the race. The hard part for Bowman was that he had just inked a new two-year contract extension through 2023 to drive the No. 48 for Hendrick with sponsor Ally, and Ally is heavily tied to NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway. He’s now seeking a stronger showing Sunday as Ally is again the primary sponsor of the race and has Bowman scheduled for events all across the city.