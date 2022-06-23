WIMBLEDON 2022: Quiz, anyone? AP test on grass-court tourney

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — How much do you know about Wimbledon? The Associated Press gets you ready for the grass-court Grand Slam tennis tournament that begins Monday with a quiz about the event and the sport. When was Wimbledon first held? When did women first participate? How many singles, doubles and mixed doubles trophies have sisters Serena and Venus Williams combined to collect at the All England Club? How many of Novak Djokovic’s previous title defenses ended before the semifinals? When was the last time Roger Federer missed Wimbledon? Who was the youngest woman to win a Grand Slam title this century?