Top QB recruit Arch Manning tweets that he’s going to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prep quarterback Arch Manning has tweeted that he plans to play at Texas. Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman. His Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli Manning also attended the prep school in New Orleans. Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, and played at Ole Miss. Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference no later than the 2025 season.