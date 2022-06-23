T-wolves draft trade nets 7-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have added a potential rim protector to complement star Karl-Anthony Towns with the reported acquisition of 7-foot-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler. The Timberwolves reportedly sent the No. 19 overall pick to Memphis for a pair of first-rounders. The first one became Kessler. He won two national defensive player of the year awards last season. The second pick was reportedly packaged to Houston for the rights to Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. The trades were pending approval and official announcement by the NBA.