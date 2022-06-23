Spurs select Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan at No. 9 in NBA draft

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs chose Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 selection in the NBA Draft. A 6-foot-9 forward, Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Bears. San Antonio missed the postseason the past two seasons following a league record 22 straight playoff appearances. The Spurs are attempting to reinvigorate their franchise behind All-Star Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Josh Primo and now Sochan.