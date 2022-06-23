Shawinigan beat Hamilton to improve to 2-0 in Memorial Cup

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Olivier Nadeau broke a third-period tie with Shawinigan’s third power-play goal, Antoine Coulombe made 38 saves and the Cataractes beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup. Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque also scored and assisted on Nadeau’s winner to help Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan improve to 2-0 with a game left in round-robin play. Nadeau gave Shawinigan the lead at 7:06 of the third, tipping Bourque’s pass from left side past goalie Marco Costantini from the deep slot. Mason McTavish and Avery Hayes scored for Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton. The Bulldogs are 0-2.