Rookie Rutschman leads Orioles past hobbled White Sox 4-0

MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Adley Rutschman homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the banged-up Chicago White Sox 4-0. Ryan Mountcastle had two doubles among his three hits as the Orioles won their second in a row and third in four. Dean Kremer tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings before three relievers finished off a nine-hit shutout. Kremer struck out four and walked one in his second straight scoreless outing and fourth start since returning from a strained right oblique on June 5. Jorge Lopez entered with one out in the ninth and fanned Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn for his 12th save.