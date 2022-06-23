Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge lined a game-winning single on the eve of his salary arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks’ tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in the New York Yankees’ 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros. Batting with two on against Ryne Stanek, Judge smoked a 3-0 pitch into the left-field corner to score Jose Trevino from second base. It was the Yankees’ ninth walk-off win in 70 games this season — and one that seemed mighty unlikely when they entered the last inning with only two hits. New York took the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series between the American League’s top two teams, winning for the 19th time in 22 games to improve to 52-18.