NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has signed goalkeeper Nick Pope to a four-year contract after the England international completed a move from relegated Burnley. The Premier League club paid a fee reported to be 10 million pounds ($12.3 million) for Pope who made 141 league appearances in his six seasons at Burnley. The 30-year-old Pope will compete with Martin Dubravka to be manager Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper.