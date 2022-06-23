It’s Banchero to Orlando: Magic grab Duke standout at No. 1

By TIM REYNOLDS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero has been insisting for weeks that he believes he's the best prospect in the NBA draft. The Orlando Magic agree with him. The first pick in Thursday's draft brought the first mild surprise, when the Magic chose the Duke forward with the No. 1 selection — after weeks of projections that Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren might be the ones atop Orlando's list.