LEADING OFF: Freeman returns to Atlanta, Pham sees Pederson

By The Associated Press

Freddie Freeman is sure to get a huge ovation when he returns to Truist Park for the first time since helping lead the Atlanta Braves to the World Series championship. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the star first baseman and the NL West leaders open a weekend series at his former home on Friday night. Freeman was the longtime beloved face of the Braves franchise. After a dozen years in Atlanta, he became a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers. At 32, he’s hitting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. He homered and drove in three runs Thursday in a 10-5 win at Cincinnati.