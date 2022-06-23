Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, eyeing 3rd title in a row

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia was given a helping hand in her bid for a third straight grass-court title ahead of Wimbledon. The Brazilian advanced to the semifinals at Eastbourne without hitting a ball after her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, withdrew because of a right elbow injury. Hadded Maia will be fresh when facing Petra Kvitova in the last four on Friday as she looks to follow up title wins in Nottingham and Birmingham over the last two weeks. She hadn’t won a WTA title before this grass-court season that is going better than she could ever have imagined. Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko and 12th-seeded Camila Giorgi are also into the semifinals.