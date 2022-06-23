German volleyball team refuses to play virus-hit China

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (AP) — Players on the German national volleyball team have forfeited a match for refusing to play China after after some of their opponents tested positive for COVID-19. The Chinese team was given a 3-0 victory in the men’s Volleyball Nations League. The International Volleyball Federation says the game in the Philippines was canceled “even though the Chinese athletes were cleared by local authorities after testing positive.” The German volleyball federation says 21 members of the Chinese delegation had tested positive on Saturday. It requested follow-up PCR tests on the Chinese players before agreeing to play. The FIVB deferred to local health rules.