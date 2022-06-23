Former chairman of Swedish team Ostersund jailed for bribery

OSTERSUND, Sweden (AP) — The former chairman of Swedish soccer team Ostersund has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for bribery. Swedish news agency TT reports that Daniel Kindberg was also banned from doing business for three years by Ostersund District Court. The court said Kindberg was guilty of aggravated bribery and other accounting and tax offenses during 2014-18 when he was CEO of the Ostersund municipality’s housing corporation. Kindberg is regarded as the mastermind behind the rise of Ostersund from the amateur ranks in 2011 to Sweden’s top league in 2015. The team won the Swedish Cup in 2017 to qualify for the Europa League.