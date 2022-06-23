FIFA allows bigger 26-man squads for pandemic-era World Cup

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has approved 26-man squads for the World Cup in Qatar. The decision extends soccer’s relaxation of rules that help coaches and players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was expected after 23-player rosters were expanded to 26 or 28 for recent continental championships in Europe, South America and Africa. The extra numbers help the coaches cope with possible outbreaks of virus cases. Additional players are already within the camp and following health protocols in Qatar rather than being brought in from abroad. The World Cup will be played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.