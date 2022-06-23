DeLucia shuts out Arkansas, sends Rebels to 1st CWS finals

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi advanced to face Oklahoma in the College World Series finals, with Dylan DeLucia pitching a four-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Arkansas in a bracket final. Kevin Graham’s run-scoring double in the fourth inning held up for the Rebels, the last team picked for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. DeLucia outdueled Connor Noland in a matchup of aces and turned in his second straight dominant CWS performance. He struck out seven and walked none against the Razorbacks. He has pitched 16 2/3 CWS innings and has allowed one run and eight hits. He’s fanned 17 and walked none.