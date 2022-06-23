Cortes presents Kaat with Yanks award after ‘molester’ label

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes presented broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat with the franchise’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night. The ceremony came about three weeks after Kaat used an offensive nickname when talking about New York’s breakout left-hander. The 83-year-old Kaat called the pitcher “Nestor the Molester” during a Minnesota Twins telecast this month, then reached out to Cortes to apologize. Cortes told The Associated Press later that night that he hadn’t taken offense and later tweeted to say he’d readily accepted Kaat’s apology. Cortes presented Kaat with a clear trophy near home plate prior to New York’s opener of a four-game series against Houston.