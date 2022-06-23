Christopher Nkunku extends contract at Leipzig to 2026

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — France forward Christopher Nkunku has extended his contract with Leipzig through 2026 after a breakout season that attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. His previous contract had two more years to go. The 24-year-old Nkunku won the German Cup with Leipzig last season and scored 20 league goals as he was named Bundesliga player of the season. He also made his debut for France in March and has played all of his country’s six games since then.