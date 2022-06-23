Cavaliers select Agbaji with No. 14 pick in NBA draft

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers added some championship pedigree, selecting Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick in the NBA draft. The Cavs were looking to land a wing player and believe they got a good one in the 6-foot-5 Agbaji, who led Kansas to the NCAA title last season. Agbaji was named the most outstanding player at the Final Four. The 22-year-old averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and made 41% of his 3-pointers last season. He’ll join one of the league’s most intriguing young rosters in Cleveland, and a team with playoff aspirations following a turnaround season.