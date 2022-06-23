Busy Hornets select Williams, trade Duren in NBA draft

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets drafted two centers in the first round of the NBA draft — trading one away and keeping the other. The Hornets selected Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick before trading the pick away to the New York Knicks, said a person familiar with the deal. The Hornets then used the 15th pick on Duke 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams, who they hope will become a big man who can fix some of the team’s biggest woes in the middle. The Hornets will receive a future first-round draft pick and four second-round draft picks in the Duren trade, the person said.