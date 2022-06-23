Bucks take G League Ignite wing MarJon Beauchamp at No. 24

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a rare opportunity to pick in the first round of the draft by taking NBA G League Ignite wing MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th overall selection. The 6-foot-5 Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Ignite this season. That was the latest step in a circuitous path to the NBA that included stops at four different high schools and Yakima Valley College. Beauchamp shapes up to be the first opening-round pick the Bucks have kept beyond draft night since taking Donte DiVincenzo 17th overall in 2018.