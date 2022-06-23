AP source: Kemba Walker trade to Pistons among Knicks’ moves

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks removed Kemba Walker and added no players in the first round of the NBA draft. They agreed to deal Walker to Detroit, among the multiple deals they made. They traded the rights to France’s Ousmane Dieng, who they took with the No. 11 pick, to Oklahoma City for four first-round picks. Then the Knicks used one of them to acquire the rights to Jalen Duren, taken by Charlotte with the No. 13 selection, and agreed to send him along with Walker to the Pistons for another pick, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.