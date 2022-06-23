AP source: 76ers trade Green, pick to Memphis for Melton

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded the 23rd overall pick of the NBA draft and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, said a person with knowledge of the situation. The Sixers selected Colorado State’s David Roddy Thursday night and he will be sent to Memphis, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. The Sixers were only scheduled to have the 23rd pick in the draft.