Andreescu beats Kasatkina for 1st semifinal on grass

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bianca Andreescu has reached her first semifinal in over a year with a 6-4, 6-1 win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina at the Bad Homburg Open. The former U.S. Open winner broke Kasatkina’s serve five times in a dominant showing. It will also be Andreescu’s first grass-court semifinal. Simona Halep plays Andreescu next after a quick-fire 6-2, 6-1 win over Amanda Anisimova. Defending champion Angelique Kerber lost for the first time in Bad Homburg as Alize Cornet beat her 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. Cornet’s semifinal opponent is Caroline Garcia after the French player beat Sabine Lisicki 6-3, 7-6 (7).