2 Sheffield Utd players charged with assault after fan chaos

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Two players from second-tier English team Sheffield United have been charged with assault following a police investigation into incidents during the Championship playoff semifinal loss to Nottingham Forest last month. After Forest won 3-2 in a penalty shootout, there was a pitch invasion by fans at the City Ground during which Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted to the ground by a Forest supporter. Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged for their involvement in the post-match disorder and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 28. Sheffield United said it was “disappointed” to learn its two strikers face criminal action following an inquiry by police.