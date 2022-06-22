Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Fame promoter and track Bruton Smith has died at the age of 95. His company, Speedway Motorsports, said he died of natural causes. Smith started promoting races in the 1940s and built one of the biggest companies in the racing industry. Speedway Motorsports currently owns 11 facilities across the United States, from Sonoma, California, to Charlotte, North Carolina. NASCAR races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that was purchased by Speedway Motorsports last year.