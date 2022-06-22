Sooners off to College World Series finals after beating A&M

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oklahoma is heading to the College World Series finals after beating Texas A&M 5-1. David Sandlin held Texas A&M to one run and struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings and Jimmy Crooks’ three-run homer in the first held up. Trying to complete a softball-baseball title sweep, the Sooners have won three straight games at Charles Schwab Field by no fewer than four runs and will play for their first national championship since 1994. Their opponent in the best-of-three finals starting Saturday will be either Arkansas or Mississippi.