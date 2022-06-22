Smith? Holmgren? Banchero? Magic own No. 1 pick in NBA draft

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Banchero thinks he should be No. 1. Jabari Smith Jr. is sure he won’t go beyond No. 2. Chet Holmgren would be happy with either. The freshmen have been considered the top three players available, in some order, in the NBA draft. The Orlando Magic will determine who goes first on Thursday night, with Oklahoma City and Houston slated to follow. Assuming they are gone in the top three spots, that’s when the mystery could start up. Sacramento holds the No. 4 pick. It’s unclear if the Kings will consider players such as Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Iowa forward Keegan Murray, or make the pick at all.