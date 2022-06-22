Rivas slam, Happ and Wisdom homer, Cubs rout Pirates 14-5

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit two-run homers early and Alfonso Rivas added a grand slam off a position player late as the Chicago Cubs routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-5. Held to a total of two runs in the first two games of the series, Chicago broke out for seven runs in the second inning. The Cubs loaded the bases and Jared Eickhoff then hit Rivas with a pitch. Rafael Ortega doubled to score two and Patrick Wisdom singled home two more. Happ sent a first-pitch fastball to the shrubbery atop the center field wall. The Pittsburgh native continued his torrid June and is now hitting .380 with eight RBIs and three home runs this month.