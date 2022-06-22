PGA Tour in ‘arms race’ of dollars and leaning on loyalty

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Commissioner Jay Monahan says the PGA Tour is in an arms race it can’t win with LIV Golf when the weapon is Saudi-funded money. His response is to boost prize money in eight elite events and rely on his players’ loyalty and sense of purpose. The new schedule has at least an extra $50 million in prize money. Monahan offers a streamlined schedule for top players that goes from January to August. Also planned are three international events during the fall for only the top performers. He spoke just as LIV Golf officially announced Brooks Koepka was the latest to sign.