NFL seeks arbitration for Flores’ racial discrimination suit

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and six of its teams have filed for arbitration in the lawsuit that alleges they engaged in racial discrimination. If the league’s request is successful, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would be the arbitrator. The league and the teams filed papers late Tuesday with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Flores now works as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two other Black coaches in the league joined his lawsuit, in which he alleges that the league engages in racist hiring practices — despite its claims to the contrary.